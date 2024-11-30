Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $223.39 and last traded at $222.18, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.67.

Moog Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59.

Moog Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

