Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Mohawk Industries worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $164.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

