Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

