MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

MNSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSE MNSO opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. MINISO Group has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,010,000 after buying an additional 2,474,207 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

