MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

YGMZ stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

