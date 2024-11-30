M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 1,343,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.
M&G Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,801. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.
M&G Company Profile
