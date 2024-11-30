M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 1,343,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,801. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

