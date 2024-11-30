MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:CXH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.