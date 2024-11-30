MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,852. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 233.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

