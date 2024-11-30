Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) & Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Financial Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Himalaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 17.59% 6.94% 6.37% Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -1,764.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.61 million 3.66 $1.35 million $0.57 20.72 Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Mexco Energy and Himalaya Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mexco Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Himalaya Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

