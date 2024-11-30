MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 128.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

