MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.