MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 79.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 347.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

