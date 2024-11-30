MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Purchases C$108,262.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Yung Cheng Wu purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.49 per share, with a total value of C$108,262.00.

MDA Space Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$26.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.43. MDA Space Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.65 and a one year high of C$28.07.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDA shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ci Capital upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.83.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.