McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

MCK stock opened at $628.60 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

