McKesson Co. (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %
MCK stock opened at $628.60 on Friday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.