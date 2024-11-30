McDonald’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 53,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,291 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.