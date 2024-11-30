Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,946 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

