Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 9,619 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,264,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,722,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

CVLT stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.09.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

