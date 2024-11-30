Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $5.40 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,633,905.40. This represents a 8.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,963 shares of company stock worth $13,154,039. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Western Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.40.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Digital Company Profile
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.
