Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 134.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.40.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

