Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,265 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.