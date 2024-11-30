Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,968 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 45.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

MSA stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.02 and a 52-week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

