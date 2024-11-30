Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 56,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.