Martingale Asset Management L P Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $927,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

