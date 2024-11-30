Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $4,532,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

