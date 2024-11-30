M Grier Eliasek Buys 5,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,711,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,533.60. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, M Grier Eliasek acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, M Grier Eliasek purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.00.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

PSEC opened at $4.78 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -207.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prospect Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 63,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.