Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 251.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,096 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $230,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,604,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,491,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 235,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lyft by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,990 shares of company stock worth $317,333. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

