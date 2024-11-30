Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1991 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LUGDF stock opened at C$23.05 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.49 and a 52 week high of C$29.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.08.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

