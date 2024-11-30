Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1991 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LUGDF stock opened at C$23.05 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.49 and a 52 week high of C$29.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.08.
About Lundin Gold
