LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of LPL Financial worth $45,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $325.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $330.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.81.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

