Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
