Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Redburn Atlantic

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lonza Group

Lonza Group Price Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.