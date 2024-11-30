Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $529.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.75 and its 200-day moving average is $528.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

