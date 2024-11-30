Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Brendan J. Paddick Buys 35,475 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 35,475 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $249,744.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,273,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,038.72. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.4 %

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

