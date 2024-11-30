Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LESL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $425.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 1,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

