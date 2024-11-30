Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 9,746 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90.

On Monday, September 23rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35.

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

PLTR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.42, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

