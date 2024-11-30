Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

