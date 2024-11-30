LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 558.7 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $28.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.