L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

