L.M. Kohn & Company Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.09% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFD stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

