L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 9 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,243.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,191.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,255.30.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.