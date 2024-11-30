L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 202 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 347,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

