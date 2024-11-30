Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $610.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $561.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.43 and a 200-day moving average of $556.08.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

