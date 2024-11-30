Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. The trade was a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

