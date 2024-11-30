Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.51 and its 200 day moving average is $344.10. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $409.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

