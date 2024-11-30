Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,955,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $5,713,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $608.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $591.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.78. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

