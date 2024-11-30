Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,080,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,758 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

