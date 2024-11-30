Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 794 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in monday.com by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in monday.com by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.25 and its 200 day moving average is $253.77. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.