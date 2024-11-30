Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,277,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,665,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after buying an additional 386,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.