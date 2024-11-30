Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Sells $507,360.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

KRC stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,619 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

