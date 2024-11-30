Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 19,212 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.69 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,892.28 ($46,033.95).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Neil Smith bought 6,023 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,670.39 ($15,370.38).
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith acquired 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.95 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$726.06 ($471.47).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith bought 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.91 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$238,588.20 ($154,927.40).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith purchased 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$349,860.00 ($227,181.82).
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
About Kelsian Group
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
