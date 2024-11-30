Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to “Moderate Buy”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Aviva Trading Down 0.5 %
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
