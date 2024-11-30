Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,674.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $17.55 during trading hours on Friday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; automotive refinish coatings for dents and scrapes; and industrial coatings that are used in agricultural machinery, special-purpose vehicles, exterior building materials, metal products, beverage cans, and precoated metals used in metallic building materials and home appliances.

