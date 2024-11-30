Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,674.0 days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $17.55 during trading hours on Friday. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
