JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 561 ($7.15). Approximately 104,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.16).

The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 561. The company has a market capitalization of £305.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

